Fred Almeida has been named the Huntington Museum of Art Volunteer of the Year for Fiscal Year 2023. He is shown beside the Howard Somerville painting of “Joyce,” which is part of HMA’s Daywood Collection and a fan favorite of visitors to HMA. As a volunteer, he presents guided tours to students and adults.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art has named Fred Almeida of Huntington as its Volunteer of the Year for Fiscal Year 2023.
The Volunteer of the Year is chosen by the museum’s staff through a vote. Staff members seek to award volunteers who regularly go above and beyond and work continuously to uphold the museum’s three-prong mission of art, education and nature.
Almeida has served as a docent or volunteer tour guide at the Huntington Museum of Art since 2015. He has given several school tours in addition to presenting guided tours to adults during the 4th Tuesday Tour Series at HMA.
“Fred is a great volunteer, who is always ready to pitch in and help,” said HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn in a news release. “Fred is extremely interested in art and that comes across to the students and adults on the tours he leads. He is committed to helping visitors to the Huntington Museum of Art learn more about the objects of art on display. He is someone to whom our other docents look to for advice and he very much deserves this award.”
For more information on the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
