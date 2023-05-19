The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Fred Almeida has been named the Huntington Museum of Art Volunteer of the Year for Fiscal Year 2023. He is shown beside the Howard Somerville painting of “Joyce,” which is part of HMA’s Daywood Collection and a fan favorite of visitors to HMA. As a volunteer, he presents guided tours to students and adults.

 Cindy Dearborn | Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art has named Fred Almeida of Huntington as its Volunteer of the Year for Fiscal Year 2023.

The Volunteer of the Year is chosen by the museum’s staff through a vote. Staff members seek to award volunteers who regularly go above and beyond and work continuously to uphold the museum’s three-prong mission of art, education and nature.

