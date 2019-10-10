HUNTINGTON — A free public showing of the film “Brave Girl Rising,” will take place from 5-6 p.m. Friday inside Heritage Station, 210 11th St. in Huntington.
In celebration of International Day of the Girl, CARE.org volunteers are hosting a viewing of the 20 minute film.
Participants are encouraged to stay after the film and sign postcards to send to elected representatives on the importance of protecting women and girls across the globe.
For more information, contact Eve Marcum-Atkinson at emarcatkin@gmail.com, 614-357-8533, or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1364909867019136.