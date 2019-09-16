The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON - Phillip Hatfield will be the featured speaker for the September meeting of the Kanawha Valley Civil War Roundtable, when he will present "The Battle of Hurricane Bridge." The program is based on his new book, "The Battle of Hurricane Bridge, March 28, 1863: With the Firmness of Veterans."
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Dunbar Public Library. The program is free and open to the public. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.
The March 1863 battle involved a green Union regiment, the 13th West Virginia Infantry, against two veteran Confederate regiments, the 8th and 16th Virginia Cavalry, under the command of Gen. Albert Gallatin Jenkins. The five-hour fight was originally considered to be a smaller skirmish, but Hatfield's research has shown it to involve more troops than believed. The Union victory there secured the Kanawha Valley for the Union and helped the Union maintain control of the Kanawha James River Turnpike, a critical supply line and transportation route.
Hatfield is a member of the Company of Military Historians who earned a Ph.D. in psychology from Fielding University, a master's degree in psychology from Marshall University and a bachelor's degree in psychology and history from the University of Charleston. He also is the author of "The Other Feud: William Anderson 'Devil Anse' Hatfield in the Civil War" and three other books and numerous articles on Civil War history. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
The Kanawha Valley Civil War Roundtable promotes the study of Civil War history in West Virginia and its lasting effects on society and the preservation of our state's Civil War sites and artifacts for future generations.
Membership is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about the Civil War, its place in American history and West Virginia's unique role in the Civil War era.