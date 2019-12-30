Charleston’s GoodNight returns New Year’s Eve with a variety of entertainers performing at six locations around the capital city.
The shows are family-friendly, alcohol free and take place between 6 and 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Presented by FestivALL, each performance is approximately 45 minutes long to allow attendees to move from location to location and watch several acts.
Kanawha Valley Regional Transport (KRT) will run on a loop between venues and the city parking garage on the corner of Virginia and Laidley streets. The performances and the shuttle are free.
Schedule
Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris St.
Fellowship Hall
6 p.m. Presby Pickers
7 p.m. Appalachian Celtic Consort
8 p.m. Presby Pickers
9 p.m. Appalachian Celtic Consort
Sanctuary
6 p.m. Kanawha Kordsmen
7 p.m. Harmony ReChoired
8 p.m. Kanawha Kordsmen
9 p.m. Harmony ReChoired
Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St.
Sanctuary
6 p.m. WomanSong
7 p.m. Sweet Caroline
8 p.m. WomanSong
9 p.m. Sweet Caroline
Chapel
6 p.m. Roger Rabalais
7 p.m. Ed Pauley and Friends
8 p.m. Roger Rabalais
9 p.m. Ed Pauley and Friends
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Little Theater
6 p.m. River City Youth Ballet Ensemble
7 p.m. “An Evening of Josh Groban and Classic Rock” with Jonathan Tucker, Mark Scarpelli and a string quintet
8 p.m. “Moonage Daydream: The Bowie Songbook” with Ryan Hardiman, Mark Scarpelli and a string quintet
9 p.m. Affinity
First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way
6 to 10 p.m. FOOTMAD “It’s Midnight Somewhere”
St. Marks United Methodist Church, 900 Washington St. East
Chapel
6 p.m. St. Marks Steel Drums
7 p.m. Makenna Hope
8 p.m. Rose Perry
9 p.m. Makenna Hope
Sanctuary
6 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus
7 p.m. Appalachian Children’s Chorus
8 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus
9 p.m. Rose Perry
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd. East
6 p.m. Almost Heaven Dulcimer Club
7 p.m. Albert Perrone
8 p.m. Almost Heaven Dulcimer Club
9 p.m. Albert Perrone