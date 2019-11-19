BARBOURSVILLE — On Saturday, Nov. 23, the Greater Barboursville Community Outreach will provide a free Thanksgiving dinner with turkey or ham, all the trimmings, pumpkin pie and other desserts, and beverages from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. in Barboursville. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-6251.
The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach is a partnership of community organizations and volunteers that furnishes a free community meal on the last Saturday of each month.