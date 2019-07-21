HUNTINGTON — As part of its monthly Tuesday Tour Series, the Huntington Museum of Art will host a free disco party at 7 p.m. July 23 to celebrate the exhibit The Richard C. von Hess Foundation Presents: 20th Century American Masters. This 4th Tuesday Tour is a Macy's Free Tuesday event. Attendance will be limited to 200 attendees.
Disc jockey Ernie G. Anderson, who was inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2017, will play disco music at HMA from 7 to 9 p.m. Anderson is in his 53rd year in broadcasting and works at Kool Hits 105.7 and online koolhits1057.com.
Since some of the artists in the exhibit titled The Richard C. von Hess Foundation Presents: 20th Century American Masters were active in the 1970s, HMA chose the disco theme to help celebrate the exhibit's run.
HMA has a strong collection of works by American artists from the 20th Century that runs the gamut of mediums and style. The earliest example in the exhibit will be a newly acquired work by modernist sculptor Chaim Gross that was completed in 1942. The show also includes works by important abstract painters such as Robert Motherwell, Franz Kline, Cy Twombly, Frank Stella and Helen Frankenthaler.
The free-ranging styles that emerged during the 1960s are represented by iconic figures such as Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Rauschenberg, Romare Bearden and Jasper Johns. From the 1970s to the end of the century, artists such as Jim Dine, Keith Haring, Chuck Close and John Baldessari pushed the boundaries of painting and printmaking. The successful emergence of American women artists during the latter half of the century can be seen in works by Judy Pfaff, Alice Neel, Kiki Smith, Lee Bontecou, Miriam Schapiro, Marisol, and Carrie Mae Weems. Innovative sculpture by Alexander Calder, Harvey Littleton, Beverly Pepper and Harry Bertoia will also be on view.
This exhibit is presented by The Richard C. von Hess Foundation.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
