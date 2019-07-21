HURRICANE, W.Va. — Free yoga will be offered at Valley Park in Hurricane this summer, sponsored by Trinity Yoga.
Bring a mat and enjoy yoga and nature at 7 p.m. July 29.
Call 304-545-0203 for more information.
