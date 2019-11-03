HUNTINGTON — Frema Wilson of Huntington recently received the National Member of the Year award, presented by the Associates of the Vietnam Veterans of America at the Vietnam Veterans of America Convention in Spokane, Washington in July.
Wilson is active in the veterans community, volunteering with the Vietnam Veterans of America, Associates of the Vietnam Veterans of America, American Legion Post 16, Auxiliary and the Woody Williams VA Medical Center.
Other VVA and AVVA members receiving recognition for their community service were: James Combs, Connie Gray, Roger Gray, Jessica Shah, Gary Simpson, Kay Simpson, Frema Wilson and Cheryl Wroblewski.