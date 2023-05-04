ASHLAND — Gov’t Mule’s own Warren Haynes recently performed at the party of a lifetime when he was a featured guest musician at Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday All-Star Jam in Los Angeles.
But coming to Ashland next week also gives him reason to cheer.
“There is a feeling that goes with playing in a new place that is very celebratory,” said Haynes, whose band Gov’t Mule is playing in Ashland for the first time ever at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.
The band’s spring tour will stop at the Paramount Arts Center at 1300 Winchester Ave. in downtown Ashland. Tickets range from $45 to $65. More information on the show can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
Formed in 1995, the band features Haynes on guitar and vocals, drummer Matt Abts, keyboardist and horn player Danny Louis and bassist Jorgen Carlsson.
In February, Gov’t Mule was nominated for the Best Traditional Blues Album at the 65th annual Grammy Awards for their project called “Heavy Load Blues.” Never long to rest on their laurels, however, the group has already announced the release of a new rock album called “Peace…Like a River,” which drops on June 16. To preview the upcoming recording, Gov’t Mule just released a fresh single called “Dreaming Out Loud,” featuring guest vocalists Ruthie Foster and Ivan Neville.
Haynes performed “Nightlife” and “Midnight Rider” at Nelson’s Hollywood Bowl birthday jam, which was filmed and will be broadcast on TV sometime in June, and featured the legendary Nelson and 30-plus guest musicians.
“It was fantastic,” said Haynes. “There were so many awesome people there and there was one great performance after another. Even at the rehearsals, everybody was grinning from ear to ear, all day long. It was really fun. Backstage was crowded. There were so many artists there that they were trying to coordinate everything to keep everybody from being on top of each other. The backstage area at the Hollywood Bowl is not enormous, because it is an old-school venue. There were so many artists there and everyone wanted to hang out and talk with each other, so the security people and the producers of the show were all saying, ‘Move along, move along.’ But, it was great.”
Gov’t Mule is a band that likes to play in new places. Yes, there are big arenas that the band will perform in every year, like the beautiful Red Rocks Amphitheater that will be a part of the group’s “Dark Side Of The Mule Tour” later this summer. But Gov’t Mule also makes the effort to perform in smaller towns. A few years ago, they performed in nearby Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
Now, as they come to Ashland next Thursday, it is a reminder for Haynes to remember where he came from and where he grew up.
“I’m really excited to come to Ashland,” said Haynes. “There are a lot of places like Ashland where we have never played at all before, and it’s great to come to a place for the first time on this spring run. We’ve been to a lot of the bigger cities, but it is cool to go somewhere that we have never played before. Eastern Kentucky is a great part of the country, and there is a bit of a connection with an area like that and Asheville, North Carolina.
“I think about growing up in Asheville, because during that time period, not a lot of shows came there. We had to go to Charlotte or Atlanta to see any big shows, and most concerts in general. So, when we go to the small towns in America or in parts of Europe and the rest of the world, you just get this sense that people are really appreciative that you made the effort to come to where they are, because not everybody does it.”
From the first notes of Gov’t Mule’s new single “Dreaming Out Loud,” it’s apparent that after almost three decades, the group is in a good place musically.
“I’m really happy with this album and this first single,” said Haynes. “(The song’s guest vocalists) Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster, of course, sang with me on my ‘Man In Motion’ record and we have worked together quite a bit in the past. When I wrote that song and when we started recording it, it just cried out for this sort of Sly and the Family Stone groove with people trading verses and choruses, using different female and male voices. I instantly thought of those two, and the song turned out great.”
All of the cuts on this new “Peace…Like A River” album were written during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t really look at this project as a concept album, but in some ways, it is,” said Haynes. “While all of the songs were written during the lockdown, they do go into a lot of different directions. There are a few humorous songs on it, but at the same time, you are looking at the world and making the best of a bad situation. The whole world was going through hell at that time, so even if I was writing a happy or funny song, it still had twinges and glimpses of sadness in them.”
Meanwhile, Haynes hopes to enjoy his stay in the Tri-State.
“I enjoy meeting people for the first time, and if possible, seeing the local stuff that is going on there,” he said. “So yes, it is one of the interesting parts about traveling. Being on the road can be a pain and it’s one of the things we put up with to do what we love. But, one of the good parts about it is seeing new places.”
For more information, please go to mule.net to hear the new single and to pre-order the upcoming album.