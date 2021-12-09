HUNTINGTON — It was 10 years ago when Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. went to New York City to audition for the hit TV show “America’s Got Talent.”
By September 2011, after being lauded by the show’s judges, Murphy won the viewing audience over and became the winner that season, which meant a $1 million prize and a gig in Las Vegas.
Murphy came out of the southern coal fields of Logan, West Virginia, as an African American son of the mountains who loved and sang the “American Songbook,” as made famous by Frank Sinatra and other members of the famed Rat Pack.
A decade in and Murphy continues to turn a new generation onto the music of the 1920s through the 1950s, and is doing so with a good heart, a penchant for being charitable and a swinging groove that never ends.
Murphy scheduled this weekend’s “Home For The Holidays” concert in Huntington a while ago with the upstart show producers at the Foundry Theater. Yet what people did not know was that it was in the works to bring in special guest star Holly Forbes, the Catlettsburg, Kentucky, singer who just made a run on the hit TV show “The Voice.”
That announcement could not be made until Forbes’ time on the nationally televised singing contest ended. Now, after being eliminated after reaching the Top 10, Forbes can be announced on the bill.
On Friday, Dec. 10, Murphy’s “Home For The Holidays” tour stop in Huntington will be hosted by the Foundry Theater at the 800-seat Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium in City Hall at 800 5th Ave. The Christmas concert will feature Forbes as well, with special performances in the works. The concert begins at 7 p.m., and tickets range from $20 to $40. More information can be found at foundrytheater.org.
Forbes’ run on “The Voice,” which ended just last week, was no accident. She auditioned multiple times before she was accepted onto the show. Determination and hard work is what made it happen.
“I tried out several times for ‘The Voice,’ and actually, the last time I auditioned, it was virtual and online,” Forbes said. “I think I was already on their radar because I made it through pretty far a couple of times earlier, yet I had never gotten to the big Blind Auditions that you see on TV. In other words, there are a lot of auditions that happen before the televised auditions. During the COVID pandemic, I just locked myself down and played piano and sang and really improved as a musician, which made me feel like it was a good time to try again. So, this was my fifth time auditioning for the show.”
Forbes had other matters to consider before trying to get on the show again, with two kids to raise with her partner, Seth, who has a busy job of his own, and her own employment as a caregiver for disabled adults.
Forbes, however, decided to give it one more try, and the next thing she knew, she was walking onto the main stage at “The Voice” studios in Los Angeles, ready to do her blind audition. Sitting in their chairs facing away from Forbes were the celebrity judges: Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Ariana Grande. As she began to sing Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” Forbes achieved a rarity on the show known as a “four-chair turn,” meaning all four judges wanted her on their team.
Forbes’ tears were real as the song ended, with her Catlettsburg family cheering her on behind her.
“It was really nerve-wracking,” Forbes said of the blind auditions. “They prepare you a lot because it is a pretty long process of choosing a song and rehearsing and getting onstage so you are comfortable with the sound. So, I felt kind of comfortable with things, but it is still scary not knowing if they are going to turn around or not. So, it was a big relief when they hit the button, and I was an emotional mess because it is something that builds up and builds up, and you are away from your family. I was praying that somebody would turn around. Ariana, John Legend and Kelly turned around at the same time, and then Blake Shelton turned around a few seconds later. It happened so fast and it was kind of crazy.”
Once accepted onto the show, Forbes chose Clarkson as her coach. Later, when she lost her “battle round” duo competition, Grande “stole her” and kept her in the game. That means the mother of two from Catlettsburg was being personally coached by two superstars of the music business.
“From Kelly, I learned a lot about song choice, picking songs that fit my voice and about being confident,” said Forbes. “Kelly is really big on telling you things to build up your confidence and to inspire you to be yourself. I also learned a lot from Ariana. The biggest thing I took away from her is to stand up for yourself. ‘The Voice’ is a TV show, ultimately, and they treat their contestants great, but there are times when they would want something that I knew was not the best for me. Ariana was very vocal about not just going along with the flow, but to stand up for yourself as an artist and be your true self and be vocal about what you want and need.”
“The Voice” also brings in high-profile guest coaches for the contestants, and Forbes was mentored by a country music star and a world-famous pop music chart topper.
“When I was on Kelly’s team, I got to work with Jason Aldean, and then they brought Ed Sheeran in as a mega-coach for everyone,” said Forbes. “Ed was really sweet and inspirational as he came from basically nothing and had to work his way through the musical industry. Ed also talked about making plans for when we were off the show, as only one person wins and the rest of us drop out of the competition. So, he was about having a solid plan for when it was all over, and this tour with Landau is a part of that plan as it has been in the works for the past couple of months.”
As the “Home For The Holidays” musical extravaganza unfolds, each artist will perform his or her own songs, with some duets in the works.
“I am so excited about doing this show, and I can’t wait to be onstage with Landau,” said Forbes. “I have been a fan of his for so long. Not just from the TV show, but I’ve seen Landau perform in Charleston as well. So, when he reached out to me, I was like, ‘Yes, we need to make this happen.’ I’m really thankful that it worked out this way. I’m feeling great about it.”