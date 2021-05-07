HUNTINGTON — Live music is returning to downtown Huntington with the launch of "9th Street Live," a weekly, Friday night concert series hosted by Kindred Communications.
The series, which begins May 21 with performances from John R. Miller and Abby Hamilton, will continue with new acts each week through Labor Day weekend in September.
Reeves Kirtner, vice president associate general manager of Kindred Communications, said the idea behind the concert series was building on what the City of Huntington started last summer by closing part of 9th Street for outside dining for restaurants and bars during the peak of the pandemic.
“I enjoyed the outside dining myself on 9th Street last summer and fall several times and chatted with Jeff McKay at Summit Beer Station, Allison White at Sip Downtown Brasserie and Marisa Milum and Steve Vance at Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe and asked ‘What could we do to take this to the next level?’ and the overall consensus was starting a concert series,” Kirtner said.
Adding in live music, Kirtner added, introduced a handful of hoops to jump through and obstacles to work around, but he credits the community, from businesses to media outlets and even local government, for helping bring the vision to life.
"Everyone worked together from the city to business owners, to local media, and I can't thank them enough for seeing this vision, too," said Kirtner. "It took everybody on 9th Street to make this happen. They are closing down both sides of the street this time. Everybody had to agree to it and had veto power. Mayor (Steve) Williams was very clear that if even one business said no, then we weren't closing the street down."
Other acts scheduled include Of the Dell, Brad Goodall, Santa Cruz, One Foot, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, William Matheny, The Settlement, Jake Dunn & the Blackbirds, Big Planet, The MFB, Oakwood Road Band, Madhouse and Huntington Music and Arts Festival Night featuring the Buffalo Wabs.
“Our region has such a great music scene, and I’m very excited to help showcase these artists,” Kirtner said. “It’s also very refreshing to see live music returning to Huntington.”
Kindred Communications will also host various charity and civic groups weekly at the concert series to fundraise and raise awareness for their causes.
No coolers or outside food and drink will be allowed at “9th Street Live,” and due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be strongly encouraged.
In addition to Yes Ford and Yes Chevrolet, 9th Street Live will be presented by Mountain State Beverage’s Bold Rock, Founders All Day Vacay, Rancho La Gloria and Stone Buenaveza. Sponsors of the concert series include The Herald-Dispatch, Little Caesars, Summit Beer Station, Sip Downtown Brasserie and the Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe.
9th Street Live Schedule (Subject to Change)
May 21 - John R. Miller with Abby Hamilton
May 28 - Of the Dell with Cutler Station
June 4 - Brad Goodall with Shelem
June 11 – Santa Cruz
June 18 – One Foot
June 25 - TBD
July 2 - Joslyn & The Sweet Compression
July 9 - William Matheny with Darrin Hacquard
July 16 - The Settlement
July 23 - Jake Dunn & the Blackbirds with Cole Chaney
July 30 – Big Planet
Aug. 6 - The MFB
Aug. 13 - Ona with Corduroy Brown
Aug. 20 – Oakwood Road Band
Aug. 27 - Madhouse
Sept. 3 - Huntington Music and Arts Fest Night featuring the Buffalo Wabs with Chocolate 4 Wheeler
All performances begin at 7 p.m.