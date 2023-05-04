The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Coming to Huntington from the storied Abbey Road Studio in London might seem like a comedown to some, but pianist Ed Bazel is jazzed — if you will — to be returning home.

“Huntington was a great place to grow up for me,” said Bazel. “I went to Our Lady of Fatima grade school, Beverly Hills Junior High School and Huntington East High School, and I’m a proud son of Marshall University. But, I told my parents after I got my business degree that I was going to play the piano for a living. After they said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘This is what happens when you make me take piano lessons.’ I hated piano lessons at the time, but it was the best thing that my parents ever gave me in their life. The first five years of my music career was spent at a swanky French restaurant in Huntington called Michael’s Restaurant.”

