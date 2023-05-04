Huntington native Ed Bazel is pictured at Abby Road Studio, where he recorded "The London Sessions – Reflections From Studio 2." Bazel will perform at the Huntington Museum of Art at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Huntington native and professional musician Ed Bazel crosses the famed Abbey Road in London.
Huntington native Ed Bazel will perform at the Huntington Museum of Art at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Huntington native Ed Bazel recorded "The London Sessions – Reflections From Studio 2" at Abbey Road Studio in London.
HUNTINGTON — Coming to Huntington from the storied Abbey Road Studio in London might seem like a comedown to some, but pianist Ed Bazel is jazzed — if you will — to be returning home.
“Huntington was a great place to grow up for me,” said Bazel. “I went to Our Lady of Fatima grade school, Beverly Hills Junior High School and Huntington East High School, and I’m a proud son of Marshall University. But, I told my parents after I got my business degree that I was going to play the piano for a living. After they said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘This is what happens when you make me take piano lessons.’ I hated piano lessons at the time, but it was the best thing that my parents ever gave me in their life. The first five years of my music career was spent at a swanky French restaurant in Huntington called Michael’s Restaurant.”
Bazel will return to his birthplace — and the birthplace of his career — on Saturday, when he will perform at 2 p.m. at the Huntington Museum of Art at 2033 McCoy Road. Joining Bazel for this free performance will be violinist Laura Epling, who is also a West Virginia native; cellist Maggie Chaffee; and Karri Sarka Fischer on the flute.
Bazel recently experienced a career highlight when he was granted access to the world-famous Abbey Road Studios in London, where The Beatles made all of their great albums. The result is Bazel’s new recording called “The London Sessions — Reflections From Studio 2.”
The route from Huntington to Abbey Road was long and winding for Bazel, whose sound can best be described as the romantic and melodic American Songbook-type of piano music that was once ubiquitous with uptown piano bars. After a five-year stint behind the keys in Huntington, Bazel spent five more years performing in Lexington, Kentucky. Eventually, he made the move to Los Angeles, where he performed at high-profile places like the Ritz Carlton and the Beverly Hills Country Club.
Bazel then moved to Nashville, where he could stay in the music business both behind the scenes as an agent — utilizing that Marshall business degree — and onstage with his piano. As time went on, he pursued the dream of recording in Abbey Road Studios in London, being a big fan of The Beatles. But, that idea took over a year to come to fruition.
“I am a big believer in using a vision board, and Abbey Road has been on my vision board for years, as was the idea of a trip to Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, and I made that happen, as well as two Tour de France cycling vacations and a trip to the Alps and Pyrenees mountains,” said Bazel. “So, it took me about a year of calling the folks at Abbey Road Studios and asking to get in to record for it to happen. They called one day and said, ‘OK, you’ve got two days in June to record in Studio 2.’ That was one year out, so I started doing practice sessions for two hours every day because I wasn’t going all of the way over there and be sloppy. I wanted to be prepared.”
Once in London, it was time to enter one of the most well-known buildings in modern music.
“When I walked up to the doors of Abbey Road Studios, it was epic,” said Bazel. “The London Symphony was in Studio 1 that day, I believe, recording a movie track, and Taylor Swift was recording in Studio 3 that day, and I was in Studio 2. When you walk into Studio 2, it is like hallowed ground. It is the size of a basketball gym and in that back left corner is where The Beatles set up. They had the Steinway D Concert Grand piano still there for me to use and, as a lifelong music lover, this was a dream come true. Those herringbone floors are the same floors that Pink Floyd and Ella Fitzgerald stood on, as well as Tony Bennett, Amy Winehouse and so many others.”
Bazel had only so much time to work in this famous studio, so he made the best of it while still being awed by his surroundings.
“When I did my session, I was the only one in that studio, with everyone else being up in that control room,” said Bazel. “I played one of my original songs called ‘Passages,’ which is a very quiet, parting gift to my best friend that I wrote for his funeral to help send him on his way. I’m in this studio with all of these great rock hits in the walls and the fewer notes that I played, the more of a religious experience it was for me. It was profound. The B-3 organ that Billy Preston used was still there. The piano used on the song ‘Penny Lane’ was there, and the ‘Mrs. Mills’ piano used on ‘Lady Madonna’ was still there, ready for me to use if I wanted them. After I was done playing, I walked to the back of Studio 2 and put my hand on the wall and I teared up. It really was that powerful.”
Now back in the U.S., Bazel is happy to bring his music home to the Tri-State on Saturday.
“This concert is going to show my journey from Huntington to Abbey Road, and how I got there,” said Bazel. “And, I’m standing on the shoulders of many — including my parents, who made me take piano lessons as a kid, and my teachers, who put up with me. I’m very lucky to be where I am right now. I want to share all of this with the people of Huntington and the people I grew up with, but it’s not a matter of, ‘Oh, look at me. I recorded at Abbey Road.’ Instead, it’s like, ‘I recorded at Abbey Road. Can you believe it? Let me tell you about it.’”
