HUNTINGTON — The month of December is no stranger to celebrations.
From Christmas and Hanukkah to Kwanzaa and New Year’s Eve, the last 31 days of the year bring with them plenty of opportunities for merrymaking with family and friends.
Major holidays aside, December has a few other festive days tucked away to enjoy. Here is just a sampling:
National Christmas Light Day
Whether you wrap a few strands of solid colors around your windows or decorate with as many colors and configurations as you can find, it’s hard not to love a house decked out with twinkling lights.
That makes National Christmas Light Day every Dec. 1 just for you. Electric lights are also a safer alternative than the lighting techniques used before electricity was invented, when people would balance candles on the branches of their Christmas trees to achieve that warm, welcoming glow.
Bartender Appreciation Day
With so many holidays comes lots of family togetherness. And sometimes all that family time is easier to stomach with a few drinks. It makes sense, then, that a day to celebrate your favorite bartender happens Dec. 3. Eat, drink and be merry, indeed.
Christmas Card Day
The Greeting Card Association estimates that Americans buy 6.5 billion greeting cards every year, and the most popular seasonal cards are for Christmas, with 1.6 billion purchased.
Whether you spend hours browsing for the perfect card in a store or share your warm holiday wishes on the back of a family photo, sending — and receiving! — Christmas cards is a time-honored tradition. It’s also one that gets its own special day on Dec. 9 each year.
Monkey Day
We’re not entirely sure why Monkey Day is celebrated in the middle of December, but Dec. 14 is just for the primates every year. It’s also a day that organizations like National Geographic, the Smithsonian Institution and Greenpeace use to promote awareness of modern threats to monkeys.
National Chocolate Covered Anything Day
From cherries to pretzels and everything in between, Dec. 16 should already be circled on your calendar. Because chocolate. Covering anything. Need we say more?
Answer the phone like Buddy the Elf Day
“I just like to smile. Smiling’s my favorite.” Since its release in 2003, the movie “Elf” has been a Christmas favorite — thanks largely to Will Ferrell’s portrayal of Buddy the elf.
That lovable elf in green gets a special nod Dec. 18, when you can practice your best Buddy impression every time the phone rings.
Crossword Puzzle Day
Whether you complete one in the daily newspaper or have an entire book filled with the empty blocks waiting for answers, Dec. 21 is a day to work crossword puzzles. Available in varying degrees of difficulty, the benefits of crossword puzzles have been shown to help delay the effects of dementia as well as sharpen the brain for problem-solving.
Short Girl Appreciation DayThe average American woman is 5 feet 4 inches tall, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning Dec. 21 is for anyone who doesn’t quite measure up to that statistic. And while there’s a day set aside especially for those women of a shorter stature, it doesn’t mean the fun has to be pint-sized, too.
National Whiners Day
Complain. Gripe. Stomp your feet and pout. Get it all out of your system Dec. 26, a day set aside for whining, no matter your age.
Pledge of Allegiance Day
“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Written in August 1892, many of us grew up reciting the words of the Pledge of Allegiance daily. Be sure to recite them with extra pride Dec. 28.