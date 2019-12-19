Christmas is nearly upon us, and adding to the joy of the holiday season for many is themed decor and sparkling lights.
A single tree may not be enough for some folks, such as Brian and Jennifer Morgan, of Chesapeake, Ohio, who boast 26 lit trees throughout their home.
Upon arrival, two large nutcrackers stand watch over holiday visitors who come and go, while the family’s cozy great room is festively adorned with a decorated mantel and a 12-foot-tall Christmas tree near the fireplace.
While some decorations are seen as more traditional, Tony and Kerrie Harris, of Culloden, have made it their tradition to give their home the “wow” factor each year, covering the exterior with bright Christmas lights.
They begin hanging lights in October in order to complete the decorating by Thanksgiving, says Kerrie — “every year we bring a different design.”
Their decor for 2019 is inspired by none other than Clark Griswold, the fictional star of the classic movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” The Harrises say they love to bring joy to those who drive by and see their home along James River Turnpike Road covered in lights each year. The outdoor decorations will remain up through Dec. 31.
— The Herald-Dispatch