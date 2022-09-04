The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Fruth Pharmacy hosted its 31st annual Golf Scholarship Tournament on Aug. 8 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Hurricane, West Virginia.

Fruth Pharmacy’s business partners and employees came out for a day of fun and fellowship on the golf course along with scholarship students they help to support. To date, Fruth Pharmacy has raised more than $1 million for scholarships to support educational opportunities for people in the Tri-State area, according to a news release.

