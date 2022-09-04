POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Fruth Pharmacy hosted its 31st annual Golf Scholarship Tournament on Aug. 8 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Hurricane, West Virginia.
Fruth Pharmacy’s business partners and employees came out for a day of fun and fellowship on the golf course along with scholarship students they help to support. To date, Fruth Pharmacy has raised more than $1 million for scholarships to support educational opportunities for people in the Tri-State area, according to a news release.
Fruth awarded 52 scholarships this year. Fifteen of those scholarships were from Fruth Pharmacy’s new scholarship fund, the Fruth Pharmacy Employee/Child Scholarship Fund. Fruth acknowledged scholarship recipients during ceremonies.
Fruth’s Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament also supports scholarships at Marshall University, Marshall University School of Pharmacy, Marshall Mid-Ohio Valley Center, Mason County Community Foundation, University of Charleston School of Pharmacy, The Ohio State College of Pharmacy, Ohio University Southern, University of Rio Grande, Cedarville University School of Pharmacy, and West Virginia University School of Pharmacy.
Andy Becker, pharmacy vice president, gave a special presentation of $20,000 to the Bridge of Hope Fund. Bridge of Hope was set up in 2017 to help people in addiction recovery to pursue a training or educational program.
“It’s a vote of confidence,” Lynne Fruth, president of Fruth Pharmacy, said about the Bridge of Hope Fund. “It is telling a young person that does not even know you that you are going to give them money because you believe that they are going to be successful. That vote of confidence is so critical, especially to first-generation college students to think ‘someone really believes in me enough to financially support me.’ It is a terrific way to start a college education.”
Winners of this year’s golf tournament included first place, Ohio Valley Bank, team members: Bryan Stepp, Mario Liberatore, Allen Bell, and Pat Harbour; second place, Dinsmore & Shohl, team members: Dan Earl, Craig Banford, Tom Hamm, and J.H. Mahaney; third place, Toler & Toler/Bickle Insurance, team members: Chris Toler, John Stevens, Nick Stevens, and Nick Tipple. Longest putt: Chris McKensie of WCHS-FOX11; closest to the pin: Max Knapp of Ohio Valley Bank; longest drive (women’s): Joan Fruth of Fruth Pharmacy; longest drive (men’s): Chris Toler of Toler & Toler/Bickle Insurance; putting winner: Mike Boivin of CDMA; chipping winner: Chase Coe of Baker Tilly LLC.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.