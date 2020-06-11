HUNTINGTON — The process of opening a new business has many logistical challenges, but for Jin Lin, the owner of Huntington’s newest restaurant, the COVID-19 crisis hit shortly before she and her family had scheduled to open.
After weeks of delay, the Fuji Express restaurant opened its doors May 9. The new restaurant, located next to Tudor’s Biscuit World on Hal Greer Boulevard, offers hibachi-grilled steak and chicken as well as a variety of sushi. It also offers a selection of Chinese dishes.
“I owned another restaurant in Ashland called the Fuji Steakhouse. I sold it six months ago,” Lin said. “I’ve known the area for a long time. My son Jeffery Weng is a computer science student at Marshall University.
“When I was in Ashland, a lot of people said I should get a location in Huntington,” Lin continued. “I looked for a location for a long time. One day I was just driving along, and this spot was open. There was a doughnut shop here that had gone out.
“We had to completely redo the kitchen. We also redid the front of the restaurant, but there was a mural on the wall of Huntington’s history that we decided to keep. We signed the lease last year in December. It took us about four months to get ready, but then the coronavirus hit and we had to stay home for another two months.”
From Monday through Saturday, customers looking to grab a quick lunch can grab a hibachi bowl featuring their choice of meat, fried rice and vegetables at a discounted price from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Options include chicken ($7.95), steak ($8.50), shrimp ($8.50) and salmon ($8.50.) The lunch menu also includes some Chinese dishes including General Tso’s chicken ($7.95) and sweet and sour chicken ($7.95).
Dinner options include teriyaki chicken ($11.95), hibachi steak ($12.95), chicken yaki udon ($9.50) and hibachi shrimp ($12.95.) The menu also has a variety of sushi rolls including an avocado roll ($4.25), a spicy tuna roll ($5.55) and a shrimp tempura roll ($5.55.) The restaurant also has some specialty rolls like the rainbow roll ($9.95), which is a California roll topped with tuna, salmon and avocado. There’s also a jumbo-sized West Virginia roll ($11.95) that has tempura shrimp, cream cheese and avocado topped with spicy crab meat, eel sauce, mayo and spicy mayo.
“I worked at several different restaurants over the years before starting my own,” Lin said. “I worked at a Chinese takeout restaurant, a Chinese buffet and a hibachi-style Japanese restaurant. So I used all of that experience to put together one menu because that had all of the popular food.
“We have a drive-up window for carryout orders, and we set up our website so that people can do online orders.”
Fuji Express is located at 1216 Hal Greer Blvd. near Cabell Huntington Hospital. It is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For online ordering, visit http://www.fujihuntington.com/. For carryout, call 681-378-3169 or fax 681-378-3934.