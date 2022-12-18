The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington will begin accepting applications Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, for its next Healthy Communities Initiative, which provides grant funding opportunities to 501(c)(3) nonprofits with a health-focused mission.

“Our Foundation partners with teams that have the passion and determination to make a lasting impact on the health of our community,” said Janell Ray, chief executive officer of the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, in a news release. “We view health in a holistic way and support programs that address physical, behavioral, social, emotional and spiritual needs.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you