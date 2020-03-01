ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Fairland East Playground Project has a pair of upcoming fundraising events. Proceeds from both events go toward getting a new playground for Fairland East Elementary School.

An indoor yard sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the school, 10732 County Road 107, Proctorville. The sale will be inside the gymnasium. An early preview will be from 8 to 9 a.m. for a $5 donation.

A Fundraiser Paint Party hosted by Bluegrass Mama Creations will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 27 at the school. Participants can choose from a Mason jar, bunny or dragon designs. Cost is $30 for the adult door hanger and $15 for kids sizing. All supplies are included.

Participants are encouraged to wear clothes they don’t mind getting paint on. Space is limited, so advanced registration is required.

To register or for more information, follow the Fairland East Playground Project on Facebook.

