HUNTINGTON — On Saturday morning, the Ritter Park amphitheater will be filled with live music as the sixth annual Funktafest Music Festival gets underway at 11:30 a.m.
The event’s extended musical lineup — expected to continue until about 10 p.m. — means that night owls and early risers alike can join in the funky fun on what is predicted to be a day of warm and dry weather.
As the day turns to night, Funktafest will roll on in Ritter Park with one live act after another, all performing in the spirit of the groove. The daylong jam will feature 20 acts leading up to a headlining set by the Maryland-based group Litz.
The rest of the lineup includes CRYPTOWAVERADIO, Opposite Box, Lancelott, The M.F. B., Charlie Brown Superstar, Brad Goodall, DJ Charlie Blac, The Settlement, DJ Illspin, Tom Batchelder Band, Quortz, The Company Stores, Tripster, the Redline Band and The Heavy Hitters.
As an added bonus, there will also be a silent disco on the grounds of Funktafest from 1:30 to 9 p.m. Seven DJs will spin tunes for the dancing listeners, who will be wearing the trademark silent-disco-party headphones. The DJs will include DJ Correct, Tripster, Quortz, DJ Illspin, DJ Charlie Blac, Charlie Brown Superstar and Lancelott.
For information on tickets and more, go to funktafest.com.
The headlining band, Litz, hails from Frederick, Maryland, which is halfway between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.
The keyboardist, saxophonist, vocalist and primary songwriter for the group is Austin Litz, who was lucky enough to literally be raised in a music store.
“I can’t remember how young I was when I first played, music because I was born into it,” said Litz. “The band is called ‘Litz’ because myself and a couple of my brothers Logan and Michael Litz formed the group back in 2013. Our family owns a music store called Victor Litz Music Center in Gaithersburg (Maryland) that my grandfather started in the 1960s. My father then took over the company, so my brothers and I grew up in the music store. I’ve always been at the music store messing around since after I was born. I started taking music lessons on the violin when I was 4. So that is our cool backstory — although there are only two brothers in the band now, with me, and Logan on bass. Our brother Mike, who was the drummer in the band, he is now helping to run the store, making it a third-generation operation.”
While growing up in a music store might sound cool, it is human nature to want to break away and do something different. Austin Litz developed a love and passion for being an Asian-style chef and almost pursued that occupation for a while. Though cooking is still a creative outlet, making music is ultimately where his heart lies.
Litz is known as a funky jamband with electronic music grooves intertwined in their sound. The funk side of their approach came from their Washington, D.C., upbringing as they discovered the uniquely DC form of music called Go-Go, which was pioneered by groups such as Chuck Brown and the Soul Searchers, EU, Trouble Funk, the Junkyard band and more.
“I would call us a modern jamband, or a ‘funktronic’ group, which is like a new term that people have used recently describing the combination of electronic music mixed with funk,” said Litz. “I use a lot of synthesizers as the keyboard player, and I also use a program called Ableton Live, which integrates the electronic sound into the mix. So, I use analog synthesizers as well as digital synthesizers.
“As for Go-Go music, that is how the band started,” continues Litz. “When we began, we were heavily influenced by Go-Go music and we still have some of that sound in our mix. Back then, we had a drummer and a percussionist, but ultimately we were a bunch of white kids trying to play Go-Go, to be completely honest, so we moved away from it a little bit while keeping elements of it. We mainly did a Go-Go-influenced sound for the first four years of the band, but these days we go for a more modern electronic approach. But Go-Go music was a big roots music influence for us because that is what our friends listened to when we were growing up. It’s just what people did here.”
As far as his songwriting process, Litz took advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown to expand his compositional skills.
“Last year, I composed a large body of work over a three-month span,” said Litz. “I did an every-day songwriting exercise, where every single day, I wrote a song for three months. When you do that, it all kind of flows out of you in what I would call a flow state. Most every song that I write happens like that. I will sit down at the keyboard, and I have a nice studio with a bunch of keyboards all hooked up, and I will usually jam on drum machines and synthesizers and once something clicks, I’ll say, ‘Bam, there’s a song.’ I’ll find a groove on a loop and then I just run with it from there and write the lyrics and the chords and finish it on my computer like it is a demo version of the song.”
The end result of this burst of creativity is a side project that will also be featured on the Funktafest bill.
“I live streamed all three months of my compositional experience on my personal YouTube and Facebook pages,” said Litz. “Some of that music ended up with the band, but the majority of that new music ended up in my solo project called CRYPTOWAVERADIO, which you will also see at Funktafest on Saturday.”