HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Ritter Park Amphitheater will come alive again with the 7th annual Funktafest music festival. Happening from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. with the music beginning at 11:30 a.m., the festival will feature seven bands performing live along with six DJ sets, all with the purpose of creating a family friendly party in the park surrounded by interactive art, a kid’s zone, arts and crafts, a game zone, a photo booth and vendors of all kinds.
The live groups scheduled to perform include Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, The Kind Thieves, THE M.F.B., Jeremy Short, Qiet, Dinosaur Burps with The Infidelphonics and Bath Bomb. The DJ sets will be emceed by Charlie Brown Superstar, Shelem w/ DJ illSpin, Lancelott, DJ Charlie Blac, KiTANA and DJ Correct. The artists-at-large will feature Holly Forbes and Wes Hager.
General admission tickets for Funktafest 7 are $40. There were still some $90 VIP tickets left at press time. Admission is free for kids 12 and younger with a paid, supervising adult. More information can be found at funktafest.com.
Hosting Funktafest is the festival’s co-founder Parry Casto. Casto originally went to West Virginia University for a while, but then took some time off to live in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a year. When he decided to finish up his collegiate studies, he landed here at Marshall University where he got his degree and met his future wife. As a Huntington resident, Casto has been a member of several bands including 40 Pound Snapper, and currently he performs with The M.F.B.
“Joe Troubetaris was doing the Ritter Live concert series with the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District folks a few years ago and in 2016, I reached out to him and said, ‘Hey, I have this idea for a music festival on a Saturday, what would it take to get this off the ground?’” said Casto. “Joe got the OK from the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District for Funktafest and the rest is history. The idea also came about from my love of the Ritter Park Amphitheater. In my opinion, outside of the Keith-Albee Theatre, I think it is one of Huntington’s crown jewels.”
Obviously, with the name Funktafest, the goal of the festival is to feature groove-oriented bands. But, Casto does not limit the groups featured to just funk music outfits, as he will consider groups from other genres of music as long as a fun beat is in their repertoire.
“Funk music, R&B, Motown, all of that music is really big in my world, but I also love classic rock, psychedelic rock, country music, some bluegrass and a lot of other genres,” said Casto. “So, the idea behind Funktafest is it’s about the energy of the music and the groove. That means that you don’t necessarily have to be a funk act. You could be an Appalachian country act, yet if your band has that energy and are hitting the pocket really hard, you are going to be on our radar.”
Casto’s goal is to make a smaller Huntington festival feel like a bigger festival by providing a lot of options for the attendees to choose from throughout the event.
“We are trying to come off like a professional music and arts festival, yet still keep it laid back, intimate and fun,” said Casto. “Keeping it a family friendly event is also big with us. We will have a Kid’s Corner. We will feature a Silent Disco and a Games Area. We will have some fire spinners coming in, and we will have Funky Yoga going on during the day. We are going to have an interactive art area this year as well, featuring about 10 visual artists who will do live paintings and more. All of these things, which we call ‘funktivities,’ will be free for everyone at the festival. Then, when Funktafest is done, we will have the official Funktafest Afterparty at The Loud Music Venue from 10 p.m. until at least 2 a.m.”
Casto is proud of the groups that have been loyal to the Funktafest experience over the years.
“The vision of the festival is to provide a venue for like-minded funky people and to provide a meeting spot for creatives,” said Casto. “Sometimes, there are great acts that get overlooked a little bit, as in the groovier and funkier bands. Five years ago, most of these acts on the bill were considered local acts. But now, every one of the bands that I have on the Funktafest roster are no longer just local acts, as they are regional and even national acts. That is another thing that we are celebrating with this festival, as in all of these bands are pushing on through.”
