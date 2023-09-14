The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Ritter Park Amphitheater will come alive again with the 7th annual Funktafest music festival. Happening from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. with the music beginning at 11:30 a.m., the festival will feature seven bands performing live along with six DJ sets, all with the purpose of creating a family friendly party in the park surrounded by interactive art, a kid’s zone, arts and crafts, a game zone, a photo booth and vendors of all kinds.

The live groups scheduled to perform include Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, The Kind Thieves, THE M.F.B., Jeremy Short, Qiet, Dinosaur Burps with The Infidelphonics and Bath Bomb. The DJ sets will be emceed by Charlie Brown Superstar, Shelem w/ DJ illSpin, Lancelott, DJ Charlie Blac, KiTANA and DJ Correct. The artists-at-large will feature Holly Forbes and Wes Hager.

