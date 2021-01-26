The West Virginia Garden Club provides two scholarships to students planning to major in some field of environmental studies.
A West Virginia high school senior planning to attend college (in state or out of state) may apply for a $500 Esther Hinchman Scholarship.
The student must plan to major in some sort of environmental study (horticulture, landscape design, forestry, botany, conservation, land management, environmental concerns, geology or related fields).
A $3,000 West Virginia Garden Club Life Member Scholarship Scholarship is available to juniors, seniors or graduate students from West Virginia attending any college. The student must be majoring in the environmental concerns listed above.
Hinchman Scholarship applications are available at www.wvgardenclub.com (Education). Life Membership are available at www.wvgardenclub.org. Completer applications including submission topics are required.
The deadline is Monday, Feb. 1. All scholarship applications should be sent to Judy Guye, 107 Sylvester Drive, Elkins, WV 26241.