Submitted photo
HUNTINGTON — The Beverly Hills Garden Club presented its Beautification Award for October to Paul and Barbara Foard of Oakwood Road in Huntington. The Foard’s beautifully groomed yard features an abundance of colorful flowers along with many plants of various textures and shades of green. The award was presented by club members Carol Simmons and Karen Veazey.
