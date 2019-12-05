CINCINNATI — Garth Brooks, the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, brings his musical force to Cincinnati as part of his stadium tour.
The event at Paul Brown Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16, is the only Ohio, Kentucky or West Virginia date on his stadium tour, presented rain-or-shine by Amazon Music.
Brooks, a 13-time CMA-ACM Entertainer of the Year has sold more than 148 million records during his career. Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13. There is an eight-ticket limit.
Buy online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks; via the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 877-654-2784; or by using the Ticketmaster app on a mobile device.
All seats are reserved. Ticket prices are $94.95, all-inclusive.