Mountain health arena
Huntington City Council members approved a contract between the city of Huntington and Mountain Health Network to rename the Huntington Civic Arena as the Mountain Health Arena on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

 File photo/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Gary Allan concert originally rescheduled for Nov. 5 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington has been postponed until Thursday, March 25 due to the pandemic.

Tickets for the originally scheduled performance on March 26, 2020, and any ticket purchased for the postponed dates of May 30 or Nov. 5, 2020, will be honored on the new March 25, 2021, date.

All ticket sales will be online at www.ticketmaster.com at this time. For complete event details or more information, visit www.mountainhealtharena.com or call 304-696-5990.

