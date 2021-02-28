The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

2020 0529 habitat 07.jpg
Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s ReStore staff are educated on sanitizing procedures and personal protective equipment (PPE) techniques by members of West Virginia National Guard’s Task Force Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Enterprise (CRE) (TF-CRE) team on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Generation Huntington, the young professionals committee of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, will hold a donation drive to benefit the Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State Restore from March 1 until May 20.

Generation Huntington members are encouraged to dive into their spring cleaning and donate any extra items to the Restore. Those posting a photo of their trip to the Restore with the hash tag #GHSpringClean21 will be entered into a drawing for a 10% Restore coupon. The winner will be announced on May 20 at Generation Huntington’s virtual membership meeting.

Items eligible for donation include furniture, dishes, lamps, pots and pans, building materials, cabinets, books, antiques, working appliances, vinyl albums, tools and art.

The Restore does not accept donations of items such as clothing, linens, baby furniture, old tube TVs, or anything broken or hazardous. Contact the Restore at 304-781-1333 if you have questions regarding a potential donation.

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s ReStore is a discount retail outlet selling new and used building materials and home improvement products to the general public. ReStore donations and purchases help to fund the construction of Habitat houses, as well as divert recyclable materials from the local landfill.

