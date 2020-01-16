Thursday, Jan. 16
Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. More information: 304-526-1188.
Young Adults with Cancer Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is for young adults with cancer, young adult cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. More information: 304-526-8830.
Monday, Jan. 20
Sisters of HOPE Breast Cancer Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be served. More information: 304-526-2443.
Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St.
INFORMATION: This monthly group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. More information: 304-525-4204.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Parkinson’s disease Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: The Cabell Huntington Hospital Senior Services Department invites anyone affected by Parkinson’s disease as a patient, caregiver or family member to participate in this free monthly support group focused on managing the disease. There is no cost to attend this group. More information: seniors@chhi.org or 304-526-2695.
Infant CPR class
TIME: 6 to 8 p.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Staff members from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital teach the basics of performing CPR on infants for parents and caregivers. There is no cost for this program; however, registration is required. More information: 304-526-BABY (2229).