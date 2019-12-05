2018 1216 radiosanta
Buy Now

Bob Ripley, left, helps 3-year-old Abby Mitchem talk with Santa via amateur radio during the Tri-State Amateur Radio Association's free Christmas event in 2018 at the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Tri-State Amateur Radio Association with the Museum of Radio and Technology are announcing the third annual “Get on the Air with Santa” event from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Museum of Radio and Technology, 1640 Florence Ave., in Huntington.

“Each child who comes to the museum will get to talk with Santa on the Amateur Radio Station or ‘Ham Shack’ as we like to call it, at the museum,” said Mark Killen, member of the Tri-State Amateur Radio Association (TARA). “It is really hard to talk with Santa at this time of the year because he is hard at work preparing his list on who is naught or nice and making sure he has just the right toys for each child in the world. Even though he is hard at work, he has granted us special permission to talk with him on Amateur Radio. Very few people know that Santa coordinates all his elves and helpers throughout the world by using Amateur Radio! It helps him keep up with everyone.”

There will also be snacks, crafts, vintage video games, singing, classic movies and more for each child to do, as well as touring the museum and the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

All Amateur Radio operators may join in live from their homes. The event will be on the club repeater, which can be heard on a scanner or a radio at the frequency of 146.760. For questions, call Killen at 740-550-3778.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.