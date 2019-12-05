HUNTINGTON — Tri-State Amateur Radio Association with the Museum of Radio and Technology are announcing the third annual “Get on the Air with Santa” event from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Museum of Radio and Technology, 1640 Florence Ave., in Huntington.
“Each child who comes to the museum will get to talk with Santa on the Amateur Radio Station or ‘Ham Shack’ as we like to call it, at the museum,” said Mark Killen, member of the Tri-State Amateur Radio Association (TARA). “It is really hard to talk with Santa at this time of the year because he is hard at work preparing his list on who is naught or nice and making sure he has just the right toys for each child in the world. Even though he is hard at work, he has granted us special permission to talk with him on Amateur Radio. Very few people know that Santa coordinates all his elves and helpers throughout the world by using Amateur Radio! It helps him keep up with everyone.”
There will also be snacks, crafts, vintage video games, singing, classic movies and more for each child to do, as well as touring the museum and the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
All Amateur Radio operators may join in live from their homes. The event will be on the club repeater, which can be heard on a scanner or a radio at the frequency of 146.760. For questions, call Killen at 740-550-3778.