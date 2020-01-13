HUNTINGTON — An annual observance dreamed up by the main character of the hit sitcom "Parks and Recreation" will be celebrated in Huntington this February.
“What’s Galentine’s Day?! Oh it’s only the best day of the year!” quips Leslie Knope, Amy Poehler's character on the show during Episode 16 of Season 2.
Attendees are invited to come kick it breakfast style with their best girlfriends at the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District's first Galentine’s Day Brunch.
Round up your best gal pals and join in the fun at St. Cloud Commons Lodge at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
This brunch includes a waffle bar (Knope's favorite food), mimosas, games and more. It is a ticketed event with advance registration required. Spaces are limited. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at ghprd.org. For more information, contact Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.orgor call 304-696-5954.