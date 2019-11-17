HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theater will offer “Hot Cocoa with Buddy the Elf” next month.
In honor of “Elf the Musical” coming to the Ritter Park Amphitheater this summer, Buddy and his friends are hosting a Christmas party at the Ritter Park Rose Garden Room With A View on Dec. 7. Three sessions will be available: 1 p.m., 3 p.m. or 5 p.m.
The event will feature snacks, crafts, storytime with Buddy, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and more.
Tickets are $20 per child and can be purchased online at www.ghprd.org by clicking the HART logo at the bottom of the screen. Space is limited. The Ritter Park Rose Garden Room With A View is located at 1345 8th St. in Huntington. For more information, contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954.