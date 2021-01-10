Cookie season is upon us and the Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond Council are ready to take orders.
While there aren’t any new cookie offerings this year, the traditional lineup of Samoas, Do-si-dos, Thin Mints, Trefoils and others are available, according to a news release from the Black Diamond Council. The sale kicked off Friday.
“Girl Scouts are strong and resilient, and while the past year may have delayed many of their plans, they are determined to help their communities, give to local food banks and volunteer at their local animal shelters, among other activities, this year,” Beth Casey, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, said in the release. “Please support you local Girl Scout in her effort to help make the world a better place.”
The cookie sale began in 1917 as a way to fund troop activities. The program teaches Girl Scouts to build leadership potential and uses their earnings for troop experiences.
Customers can purchase cookies directly from Girl Scouts in person or online. Cookies can be delivered by Girl Scouts or mailed to customers’ homes. For help finding your local Girl Scout, email cookies @bdgsc.org.
Customers can also order boxes to donate through the Gift of Caring program, which donates cookies to members of the military, their families and veterans.
Proceeds from the sale stay local, and in the past have led to support for animal shelters, food banks and more in the Girl Scout’s community.
The Black Diamond Council serves nearly 8,000 girls in 61 counties in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.