Girl Scout Troop #10182 from Cox Landing and a few from Barboursville spent the evening of Dec. 16 at the West Virginia Veterans Home giving out gifts, serving cupcakes and smiles as part of a service project. The troop gathered a total of 86 gifts and 100 cupcakes to distribute to the veterans.
Girl Scouts brighten Veterans Home
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.