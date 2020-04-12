HURRICANE, W.Va. — Ashton Warner and Bailey Philyaw, students at Hurricane Middle School and members of Girl Scout Troop 38317, have been working since late last year to complete their Silver Award — the Girl Scouts’ highest award for middle-school girls.
The Silver Award is given to leaders who complete a project to make a difference in their community. Warner and Philyaw’s Silver Award project was to help the Huntington City Mission residents by collecting donations such as toiletries, baby products, toys and bibles. The girls also used colorfully patterned material and learned how to sew handmade pillow cases for the residence halls at the mission. Thanks to donations by Hurricane area businesses and assistance from members of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, the girls were able to deliver 40 hand-sewn pillowcases filled with items and several additional boxes of donations to the mission earlier this spring.
The Huntington City Mission is a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian organization that helps to meet the needs of people who are struggling with addiction and/or homelessness. The girls interviewed the organization’s director and learned the mission serves about 320 meals a day and houses 110 men, women and children at a time.