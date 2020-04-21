CHARLESTON — Makyla Dolin and Makenzie Dolin of Huntington are among several Girl Scouts who have received the highest honor that Girl Scout Cadettes can achieve: The Silver Award.

Before earning the Girl Scout Silver Award, the Girl Scouts were responsible for learning information regarding issues they are passionate about. They then implemented plans of action to make a difference in their communities.

“Earning the Girl Scout Silver Award is a wonderful accomplishment. These Girl Scouts are recipients of this award because of their dedication to and passion for making the world a better place,” said Beth Casey, chief executive officer for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council.

For more information about the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, visit http://bdgsc.org.

