Girl Scout Troop 31362 from Nichols Elementary School recently made and donated face masks to St. Mary’s Family Care Center and Davis Chiropractors in Barboursville. The Troop also donated five cases of Girl Scout cookies to St. Mary’s Medical Center and five cases to Cabell Huntington Hospital. Send your good news to us at hdnews@hdmediallc.com.
