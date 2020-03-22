CHARLESTON — Think “camping,” but right in the heart of a city.
The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond has launched its urban camping season, where Girl Scouts travel to the “Girl Zone” in Charleston to experience day camps in style.
Girl Scouts will explore the world around them, try new things and build self-esteem, all while having fun at a number of themed day camps, like “Greek Greatness,” “Girl Zone Luau” and “Oopy Goopy Science.”
“We are excited to offer a wide variety of opportunities focused on building girls’ confidence and leadership skills while participating in activities like art, gardening, team building and more,” said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.
Girl Scouts in grades K-5 are welcome to register for the day camp. Register by May 1 for a $10 discount.
For more information, visit bdgsc.org.