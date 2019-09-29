HUNTINGTON — After receiving an already devastating Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer diagnosis, Janet Mears' oncologist then delivered an equally devastating order: Mears could no longer play tennis or any other physical activity.
"So, I got home and I said, 'I'm going to go play tennis,'" Mears said.
The all-American tennis pro's world had just changed forever, but she wasn't going to let that stop her from doing what she loved. Instead, she decided she would go down swinging.
The diagnosis
It started with a freak accident last year. Large tennis ball baskets in her garage fell on her side, breaking a few ribs. After a few months, as her ribs healed, Mears still had pain in her breast that was getting worse, and a new, bizarre stinging appeared in her armpit.
She went to the doctor, fearing a heart attack but knowing she also had a strong heart. After tests and a biopsy, though, she had her answer.
"When they tell you that you have cancer, your world just dies," Mears said. "Your world just stops. I didn't really hear anything after he said the word 'cancer.'"
A mother of two — Meredith, a high school senior, and Cullen, a graduate student at Marshall University — Mears came home and tried to not fall apart.
"Each week I went back to my oncologist, it was getting worse," Mears said. "First it was breast cancer that spread in the lymph nodes, then they would say, 'Let's do more testing,' and then the next thing it's in my bones. It was spreading, and it wasn't a good situation. It just kept changing, and I was absolutely frantic."
Mears shut down. She stopped sharing life updates on social media and reaching out to friends.
"It's the wrong thing to do," she said. "I didn't return phone calls. Everybody in my house, when I told the kids I had cancer, it just ripped our family in half. It tore us up. It was too much to deal with."
However, her primary care physician and good friend, Dr. Kathy Saber at St. Mary's Medical Center, gave her hope.
"I credit her a lot," Mears said. "She has a nice way about her. She's a great doctor. I'd listen to anything she says."
Another friend, Dr. Candy Howard, also helped calm Mears. Mears would send her scans and Howard would explain them to Mears over the phone.
Eventually, she found comfort in her oncologist, Dr. Matias Valsecchi at HIMG.
"The first day I went to oncology, because I was waiting for the test results to come back, that was probably the hardest doctor's appointment I've been on," she said. "You are in a room that is just filled with sadness. Everybody is so sick. The line was out the door to register — and you wonder, 'How can we have this much cancer in Huntington, West Virginia?'"
Mears turned to her husband, John, and said she wasn't sure if she could do it.
"I met Dr. Valsecchi and he was great right off the bat," she said. "I was really fortunate to get him. All of the oncologists there are wonderful."
Mears was told she would be coming to HIMG oncology for the rest of her life, and she realized she could do one of two things: come with her head down, or make the most of the situation. So she went about learning every doctor and nurse's name, along with the other patients. She visits with other patients and talks to them as they get treatment in the chemo room. She said nobody realizes how much it means to people to just go and listen to their stories.
She also decided she wouldn't lose her sense of humor.
'A new normal'
Mears now takes a chemotherapy pill for 21 days each month, which she will continue for the rest of her life.
"He said, 'With all your other medicines, you aren't going to feel well,'" Mears said. "'You are going to have a new normal.'"
Mears said she wanted to play tennis and continue to work out, including the one hour of cardio she did six days a week. Valsecchi said he didn't want her to.
"He said, 'You aren't going to feel like playing,'" she said. "He said, 'Wait four or five months, then see how you feel.' So, I said OK. I got home and John said, 'What are you going to do?' I said, 'I'm going to play tennis.'
"I wasn't going to quit tennis. But this is funny. The girl that lives (across the street), her name is Hope Crabtree. She's my oncology nurse. I would figure out when she wasn't going to be home and we would sneak out and play, because I knew she would tell on me."
During the week, Mears knew what hours Crabtree worked, but the weekends got a little harder.
"I'd say, 'What are you up to this weekend?' if I saw her at the mailbox, and we did that for a couple of weeks," Mears said. "Then I just said at my next appointment, 'I have to tell you I'm playing tennis. I know you told me not to, but I'm going to play for as long as I can, and I'm going to do cardio five or six days a week. I'll go down swinging if that's how it has to be.'"
She's been playing ever since.
Swinging
Growing up in Brooke County in West Virginia's Northern Panhandle, Mears tagged along with her two older brothers, filling in when another boy didn't show up to play baseball or whatever else they were doing.
Her brother Mark played tennis, though, and became her first coach.
Mears loved it and was good at it. So good, in fact, when she went to tour Bethany College she was poached by the coach of West Virginia Wesleyan's tennis team after he saw her hitting with the Bethany team before a match. He offered her a full scholarship on the spot.
She went on to be an All-Conference player, along with doubles champion and conference player of the year. She eventually was named to the Wesleyan athletic hall of fame, as well as the Brooke High School hall of fame.
After college she became a tennis pro in Atlanta and one other place before finding herself at The Greenbrier resort. She played with tennis star Chris Evert and was coached by Evert's sister. She taught camps with former No. 1 Stan Smith.
She coached big names herself, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. She also passed her love onto her children.
With a tennis court in her backyard, Mears continued to give lessons in tennis until the accident that broke her ribs.
While her chemo drugs make her swollen, she's finally regained use of her left arm, which means she regained her two-handed backswing.
Her oncologist even asked for lessons.
Looking forward
Along with her chemotherapy — which so far hasn't made Mears feel sick or lose her hair — Mears gets a bone shot once a month to keep her bones strong.
At her last scan, her doctors said she made remarkable improvements.
Mears is also going to Duke University where she hopes to get in on a clinical trial at some point. She also visited Ohio State University for a second opinion, but the doctors there confirmed the treatment plan she was prescribed in Huntington.
"You can get good care here," she said.
After shutting down after her diagnosis, Mears said she is now ready to share her story in hopes of helping someone else facing the same devastating diagnosis. She's facing it head on with her humor and tennis racket in hand.
