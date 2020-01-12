HUNTINGTON — The annual Go Red for Women Celebration and Fashion Show, sponsored by St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute and the American Heart Association, will be Friday, Feb. 7 at St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Lunch will be served at noon with guest speakers Mark Studeny, MD, cardiologist with St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, and chair of the Dept. of Cardiovascular Services at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, and heart attack survivor Angel Schneider.
Following lunch will be a fashion show featuring local celebrities, St. Mary’s employees and heart survivors modeling styles from several area stores. Melanie Shafer, WSAZ NewsChannel 3 morning anchor, will emcee the event.
Free health screenings, including blood glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure and stroke risk assessment, will be offered from 11 a.m. until noon. Shopping will be available with local vendors and door prizes will be awarded.
Also as part of the event, attendees are asked to bring a new or gently used handbag for Dress for Success River Cities, a nonprofit that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and life. St. Mary’s is partnering with Dress for Success River Cities as part of the organization’s “Share the Love” campaign.
Tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance by calling 304-526-6029 before Jan. 24. All proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.
Go Red for Women is a social initiative designed by the American Heart Association to empower women to take charge of their heart health. Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, claiming the lives of nearly 350,000 women every year.
For more information about St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, visit www.st-marys.org.