HUNTINGTON - Ariel the mermaid has made it to the world above at Huntington's Ritter Park Amphitheater.
If that weren't enough, Queen Elsa finally "Let it Go" and almost blanketed the entire land in ice and snow.
For the next two weekends, the Huntington Area Regional Theatre, or HART in the Park, will continue to stage a production of the "Disney's The Little Mermaid" musical, complete with songs made popular in the 1989 animated film and several new ones.
There will also be an hour-long preshow performance of "Disney's Frozen Jr.," featuring an all-children cast of characters.
"It's a little bit different from the cartoon," said Tommy Smirl, who has directed previous productions for HART. "For the stage show, there are musical numbers that are not in the cartoon. There's a little something there for everybody."
The productions come on the heels of HART's successful performance of the "Mamma Mia!" musical last month. The actors put on six performances, which was the first time they've geared a musical or play toward an adult audience.
"In the past, we've only done children-geared stories, thinking only people who are coming are bringing their kids," said Smirl, who co-directed that performance. "We felt we had established ourselves in terms of quality productions, so we thought we would do two weekends of 'Mamma Mia!' to test it out."
Smirl said in the same light, they wanted to do a play they have never done before for their next performance. They jumped after seeing that "The Little Mermaid" was available.
The musical is directed by Leah Turley and tells the story of Ariel, who has become fascinated with the human world and is willing to give up her voice to journey there and find love. At the same time, human Prince Eric is on a desperate search to marry a sweet voice he heard coming from the water, unknowing that it belongs to Ariel. However, the evil sea witch Ursula has devised a plan to ensure that Ariel loses her voice forever before stealing the throne from her brother, King Triton.
To stage the underwater theme of the play, set builders painted and crafted seascapes and the underwater palace.
"The one thing we tried to a little smarter this time is, in the past when we did two shows, we had two weeks to tear down the previous sets and completely build a new one," Smirl said.
This time around, the sets were designed to be easier to remodel. They took the first floor off the "Mamma Mia!" set and painted the bottom floor into the seafloor.
Smirl said something new they are also doing is an hour-long preshow performance. Previously, the preshows were only about half an hour long or shorter.
They realized they could do a longer show after more children showed up for auditions than adults back in January, Smirl said.
"We hate to turn them all away, so we developed our HART Jr. program for kids," he said. "Most of the kids that auditioned ended up in the 'Frozen' preshow."
"Frozen Jr." tells the story of Queen Elsa as she struggles to keep secret her magical powers that turn things into snow and ice. Only her loving sister, Anna, can make her see that there's nothing wrong with being different and to manage her powers.
"Frozen Jr." is directed by Levi Kelley. The shows will be July 19-21 and July 26-28. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the preshow starts at 7 p.m. and the main show at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, $12 for seniors (ages 60 and up), $12 for children (2 to 12) and $10 for groups of 10 or more.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.ghprd.org or at Ritter Park the night of the show.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.