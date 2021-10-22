The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

2020 Census West Virginia
The New River Gorge Bridge is shown in October 2019.

 File photo | HD Media

CHARLESTON — ABC’s “Good Morning America” was in West Virginia as part of their “Rise and Shine” series, where they are sending correspondents to all 50 states. The segment aired Friday morning.

ABC news reporter Stephanie Ramos kicked off her segment at the New River Gorge Bridge, where she walked the length of the bridge on the catwalk underneath on a foggy morning. At its highest point, the bridge stands 876 feet above the New River.

“You really have to mentally prepare yourself for this,” Ramos said.

During her visit to the New River Gorge, the nation’s newest national park, Ramos went mountain biking on one of the park’s many bike trails.

Ramos also stopped in Morgantown, where she spoke to West Virginia University President Gordon Gee while watching WVU’s marching band perform at Milan Puskar Stadium.

“The flying WV … is in every part of this state,” Gee said of the university’s logo. “There’s no place that doesn’t have that.”

While in Morgantown, Ramos tried a pepperoni roll from Chico Bakery. She also sent pepperoni rolls back to the studio in New York City. 

“Good Morning America” has 12 more states left in its “Rise and Shine” series, including neighboring Kentucky and Virginia.

Beshay Sakla is the Gazette-Mail's digital engagement producer. He can be reached at bsakla@hdmediallc.com.

