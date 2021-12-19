HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Good Time Christmas Show returns with a live show at the Foundry Theater in City Hall. With an all-star cast at the direction of idea man, director and show producer Michael Valentine, this fun holiday revue is set for a return to the stage.
Originally a wacky get-together of local talent that was broadcast online in 2018, the Good Time Christmas Show was brought before an audience one year later. In 2020, of course, the pandemic veered the show back online with great success. But, there is nothing like a live production during the holidays, so this year the Good Time Christmas Show will once again fill the hall with good cheer and a jolly fun time.
The Good Time Christmas Show will happen at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at 800 5th Ave., in Huntington’s City Hall. This entertaining and campy all-star production will include performances by host Michael Valentine as well as Sasha Colette, Alan Brown, Dave Lavender, Shelem, Jan Rader, Laid Back Country Picker, Tim Irr, Jeremy Short, professional wrestler Death Falcon Zero and more. Tickets are $15 and be purchased at the show or at foundrytheater.org.
Valentine grew up in and went to school in Huntington and later at Marshall University and then found a career in his hometown as the city’s technical media manager. He is also a musician who regularly performs with The Good Old Boys and A Girl bluegrass band and the rock group Chocolate 4 Wheeler. Still, one of the highlights of the year for Valentine is to put together this local Christmastime extravaganza.
“It has been so much fun to bring all of the local talent together,” Valentine said. “Everybody is so nice and so humble and so willing to do it. This year, we are going back to the live format, so I have written a combination of a concert and a play. The storyline this year is that Santa Claus has asked us to come and perform at his Christmas party at the North Pole. So, all of my musician friends and I are going to be on this train from Huntington to the North Pole. There are many antics that happen, and the ghost of Collins P. Huntington even shows up at one point. There will also be a disgruntled snowman and some train robbers as well, and it is just going to be a lot of fun.”
What is ultimately special about this event is that the proceeds are going to charity.
“The Good Time Christmas Show is asking people attending the event to bring non-perishable food items to donate to Branches Domestic Violence Shelter,” said Valentine. “Monetary donations are also encouraged. People can contact The Good Time Show or Foundry Theater on Facebook for more information on donating.”
With more than 30 people in the rotating cast, Valentine has his hands full with this concert play, yet it is ultimately a labor of love.
“Right after we did our last live production of the show in 2019, I started writing the next one, which changed when the pandemic happened,” said Valentine. “So, these ideas have been on the backburner for almost two years now. That kind of turned out to be an interesting thing as usually you are not in a position to have this much time to think about it this long. But for me, it never ends. Just last night I was down there helping to paint the set and then you have some folks who have to drop out for various reasons, so you have to replace them and rewrite the script and so on. But it is still fun. This year, we will have a house band that will back up all of these guest artists, so we have been doing a weekly practice with them as well.”
There is a lot of moving parts to this annual holiday throwdown, but Valentine is just happy to be able to add to the Huntington arts and music scene.
“There are about 30 people involved in this version of the Christmas Good Time Show,” said Valentine. “So, it is very ambitious. But I am very happy to do what I do and to work with great people.”
More information can be found at foundrytheater.org.