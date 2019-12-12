Every city, town and community should have a holiday event like My Huntington’s Good Time Christmas Show. This is the perfect season for such a show, which brings together everyone in town as well as encourages collaboration between musicians and artists who are based in the area.
That is what will take place on Thursday, Dec. 19, in Huntington when the Good Time Christmas Show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium. Tickets for this holiday extravaganza are $15 and can be purchased at goodtimechristmas.com.
The 800-seat auditorium, located at 800 5th Ave. in City Hall, will host a cast of characters and musicians that will include host Michael Valentine, Cledus T. Judd, Of The Dell, Sasha Collette, Ona, Jeremy Short, Tim Irr, Dave Lavender, Parry Casto, Angel Davida, Laid Back Country Picker, Death Falcon Zero, Kelsie Cannon, Alan Brown, SH-Boom and more.
The program will be presented as a fun variety show with a Christmas story running throughout, and the many local artists making special appearances as the night progresses.
The Good Time Christmas Show, presented by the Creative Audio Visual Group and Bullseye Total Media, is also about giving back to the community. The proceeds from the tickets go directly to local Tri-State charities. To date, previous Good Time Christmas Shows have raised more than $50,000 for local organizations that help people.
Producing the Good Time Christmas Show are Michael Valentine, Josh McComas and Amy Frasure.
“Last year, Michael Valentine and I decided to invite many of our friends to come to our studio and sing some Christmas songs with Michael and we put on what we ended up calling the Good Time Christmas Show,” said Josh McComas. “We recorded and produced 28 videos that we released every day leading up to Christmas Day. It was a huge success and we had over 1,000 hours of the video time watched by the public. We know a lot of talented local musicians and wanted to bring people together to sing some Christmas songs and that was how it was born last year. It was awesome. So, we decided that this year, we wanted to do it again only in a different way. That is when Amy Frasure got involved, who has worked on the charity donation side of this event and has raised a lot of money for local organizations in 2019.”
So, with the unexpected success of the original Good Time Christmas Show last year, it was decided to bring in all of the musicians to one venue and perform the entire show on one evening in front of a live audience.
“The plot of the show will be that every guest musician and other celebrities have been invited to Michael Valentine’s Christmas party and they will come in and clown around a little bit and then perform a song,” McComas said. “There will be other guests as well, such as possibly a nosy neighbor who is trying to get the party to calm down and the ‘police’ may or may not show up that night to try and shut the party down, which will all be in fun. It will be a variety show with an amusing story line. It is going to be a great time.”
McComas and Valentine were pleasantly surprised that the Good Time Christmas Show became an instant success last year, and they are enjoying the chance to kick up the production a notch or two for 2019.
“We didn’t expect the show to turn into what it has turned into, as originally we just wanted to have some fun and record some videos for our friends to enjoy,” McComas said. “Now, we are bringing in lots of major names in the community and our bringing in money that will be given to charities and organizations at the show that will include Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, Lily’s Place, WZAS Children’s Charities, Golden Girls Group Home and many others. And, there are not just dollars coming in but other cool things like movie tickets and more.”
Hopefully, the Tri-State will fill up the seats at the Good Time Christmas Show on Dec. 19, so that all can have a great evening of entertainment and laughs plus a chance to be a part of giving back to those in need.
“To me, it is an event that we are all looking forward to because of the music and performers,” McComas said. “Everyone loves Christmas music and the timing of the show will be good as it will take place right before everyone’s families come into town for the holidays. So, it falls right into the last little push for Christmas. But on top of all of that, the warm and fuzzy feelings come at the end of the night when we present all of the money to the charities and see all of the impact that the donations will make on people’s lives, so we will end the night on this amazing high note.
“It will be a new community Christmas memory that we will all share together and remember forever.”