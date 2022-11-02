HUNTINGTON — The Good Time Mountain Mama concert series continues its uniquely themed jams this Saturday evening with a concert featuring the music of The Temptations.
The brainchild of Michael Valentine, in collaboration with the Foundry Theatre and Mandi Hurley, a group of excellent, all-female vocalists from the Appalachian region will get funky with the band The Carpenter Ants backing them live and in person.
“The Good Time Mountain Mamas Do The Temptations” event will happen at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, and tickets are $15 online or $20 on the day of show. The concert will feature The Carpenter Ants along with featured singers Angel Davila, Lady D, Mandi Hurley, Threece Clements, Dominique Marie Ellis, Teresa Prince, and Annie Neeley. The venue is located at 800 5th Ave. in Huntington. More information can be found at foundrytheatre.org.
Mandi Hurley’s story is a classic one, often told in small-town America. She grew up in nearby Logan, West Virginia, went to Marshall University and then used her law degree to become a lawyer in the unique city that is Charleston, South Carolina. Eventually, while meeting new friends and creative accomplices there, Hurley missed the downhome feel of the Mountain State and moved back to Huntington.
“I missed the people here,” said Hurley. “So, I decided to move back and practice law in Huntington. Charleston, South Carolina, is beautiful, but I’m not a big fan of some of the people that live there. There is a lot of old southern money there, and everyone is polite, but don’t call them if you get a flat tire because they’re not coming. I mean, there were some wonderful people there, but it could be hard to relate to people at times. The whole Low Country area there is really beautiful, and there are a million good restaurants in Charleston. But during this time of year, especially in October, West Virginia has it beat, hands down, as the seasons don’t change much there and you never get to see the fall colors.”
Hurley sang in church as a kid in the Logan County coal fields, surrounded by a community where it seemed like every family had musicians amongst their lineage. Playing and singing bluegrass and gospel music on front porches was a normal pasttime for Hurley in her Mountain State youth, and those times prepared her well for her eventual move to Huntington.
Once here in the Jewel City, she met Michael Valentine. Both were attending Marshall University, both were talented individuals and kindred spirits, and they shared a house together near campus. That dwelling turned into a place where fellow creatives could come and hang out and share their music and collaborate.
“When I was in college at Marshall, I met Michael Valentine and we were roommates and we would always play music at our house,” said Hurley. “It’s funny looking back, because I don’t remember either of us having a key to that house. It seemed like the door was always unlocked and we always had musicians in and out of there and we were always playing music. After college, I moved to Charleston for a while, but then I moved back during the pandemic in 2020. As soon as I got back, I met up with Michael and it was as if we had never left each other. So, we decided to put together a performance or show that would highlight the female Appalachian voice, and that is when we created the Mountain Mama show, and we’re trying to do it three or four times a year.”
Hurley had been gone for a decade, and while the old saying, “You can never go home again,” does ring true for many who leave Appalachia for big-city life, many do come back, wanting to use their experience and ingenuity to make their home state a better place.
“I really love being back in Huntington, and I love that so many of my friends stayed here,” said Hurley. “I was gone for ten years, and when I came back, I still had these incredible interpersonal friendships and I love how much my friends are doing to make Huntington a cool place to be. I love the community we have here, as you go to hear your friends play and they come to your shows and there is a lot going on now. I’m really proud of Huntington for that, because it is small enough for everyone to be really close yet there is enough going on that you never get bored. I’m also proud of Rachel Allinder-Carroll and everyone who is working for the Foundry Theatre group to make that facility happen. There are other folks revamping the Ritter Park Amphitheater as well, so there is a lot going on in town.”
In the past, the Good Time Mountain Mama series has featured different sets of female singers performing the catalog of artists such as Willie Nelson, and earlier this year, they featured a Mountain Men version where the male singers all performed Dolly Parton songs. The goal is to showcase many talented Tri-State individuals in one night in a fun and collaborative atmosphere. On Saturday, the focus will be the music of the classic soul and funk group The Temptations.
“Michael Valentine does a lot of the work needed to put these shows together,” said Hurley. “At a lot of these Mountain Mama concerts, we bring back myself, Angel Davila and Teresa Prince because it is always good to have people there that know the formula of these shows and how things work. There is always a lot going on and a lot of singers involved, so it helps them when they show up that day and have people around to say, ‘This is what we’re going to do.’”
As fans of music in the Tri-State have long known, there is a lot of talent in this region and programs like this are a part of the local network that showcases our creative scene.
“Michael likes to ask for people to send songs or videos in if they want to perform,” said Hurley. “We had to reach out to people for the first few shows, but after that, we now have people reaching out to us. So, we are always looking for new singers to perform in a Mountain Mama show, especially from all around Appalachia if we can get them. We love to hear vocalists that we haven’t heard before, and it is a lot of fun because we’re a group of women that get together that day and we’re all standing at the side of the stage and cheering each other on. It’s a good way to get to know other female vocalists and to network with other Appalachian singers. We just want to get more people to support female musicians and singers in our region.”