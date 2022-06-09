This Saturday, the folks at the Foundry Theater organization once again joins forces with Michael Valentine’s Good Time Hour series to produce a concert featuring the region’s best talent. On Saturday, June 11, the Good Time Mountain Men Do Dolly Parton show will take place at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium.
Beginning at 7 p.m., 14 Tri-State artists will participate in the concert with each of the singers taking on a Dolly Parton song. The list of performers includes Alan Brown, William Matheny, Dave Lavender, Jeremy Short, Rob McNurlin, Sean Whiting, Michael Valentine, David Prince — aka Laid Back Country Picker, Parry Casto, Doug Woodard, Of The Dell, Mark Bates, Jonathan Young and Chris Sutton.
The 800-seat venue is located inside City Hall at 800 5th Ave. Advance tickets are $15 at foundrytheater.org or $20 the day of show. Audience members are encouraged to take part in the Dolly Parton look-a-like contest at the performance.
Michael Valentine and show co-creator and singer Mandi Hurley have put together a few other shows that have featured the best local female talent singing the music of artists such as Tom Petty and Elvis Presley. Now, it is the guys’ turn to turn to showcase their vocal abilities.
With each Good Time Hour show, a young person is brought in with the intent of cultivating the talented youth of the area and put them onstage.
“At the Tom Petty show, we started bringing in grade-school age ladies to sing with the adult stars,” said Valentine. “We had one at the Tom Petty concert, and we brought in two for the Elvis show, and now for the Mountain Men show we are bringing in a middle school student named Brandon Tolliver who will come in to play and sing. I went to Paul Callicoat of the Route 60 Music store and asked him, ‘Hey, do you have any students there that are standouts that might be great for this show?’ He said, ‘Oh, absolutely. You should contact this kid.’ ”
The way the Good Time Hour shows are set up, seven songs are performed, and then there is an intermission. When the show starts up again, that is when the young performers come out and do their thing, which the crowd loves. Then, seven more songs are performed leading up to a group finale.
“When Brandon comes out to be the ‘Mini Mountain Man,’ he will perform Dolly’s song ‘Love Is Like A Butterfly,’ ” said Valentine. “Overall, with the past Mountain Mama shows, we had seven performers doing two songs each. With this Mountain Men show, we will have 14 male performers who will do one Dolly Parton song each. With Parton having written over 3,000 songs, I go to the performers first-come, first-serve and ask them what song they would like to do and what key they want to sing it in. Then, I give that information to the live band, and they all figure it out.”
Elijah Miller, a Morehead State University music student, has put together the backing band for this show. Miller also performs with the Boyd County-based blues, jazz and soul group The Goodfellas.
“I hit up all 14 singers individually and asked them to perform,” said Valentine. “Luckily, I’ve had the opportunity to play music with several of these people and befriend them. I’ve begged them to help me with projects in the past with Christmas shows and things like that and for some reason they just keep coming back. More of them than not were very excited about this idea and said it would be fun and told me, ‘I’ll be there.’ When you look at Louisa, Kentucky’s Noah Thompson, who just won ‘American Idol,’ and think of Holly Forbes from Catlettsburg, who recently made it to the Top Ten of ‘The Voice’ TV show and performed at our Elvis show; the talent located within miles of here is insane, and I think it is our time.”
Performing for over a half century, Dolly Parton is considered nothing short of a living legend. Her charitable work is almost equal to her musical achievements. Parton has been able to transcend genres, and because of that, she was just honored with a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee announcement. She grew up poor in the Great Smoky Mountains of southern Tennessee and has shown the world that Appalachian culture is relevant and special.
“I mean, Dolly is a dandy,” said Valentine. “All of the things she does on the philanthropic side is amazing. She provides free books for children, and she loves everybody, and she has just done it all. It is like with Dolly and Willie Nelson; we have to protect them and put them in a vault or something. It’s hard to put it in words, other than they are living legends, and they have touched a lot of people.”
For more information, go to facebook.com/goodtimeshowlive or foundrytheater.org.