HUNTINGTON — Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. has received a $41,610 grant from Truist Foundation for its “Recycling: People and the Power of Work – Forklift and Scissor Lift Project,” which helps provide instructional time and jobs within its recycling operations.
“We’re honored to receive the Truist Foundation grant,” said Alissa Stewart Sparks, executive director of Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc., in a news release. “The Truist Foundation grant allows us to expand our recycling efforts to continue providing job security, career advancement, and greater access to living wage jobs for our community members — with special emphasis on our recycling employees. In addition, it empowers us to better serve individuals with visible and/or non-visible disabilities and disadvantages through the purchase of accessible equipment, such as a forklift and scissor lift — a fundamental gateway to a better life for individuals seeking Industrial Certifications in one of the fastest-growing industries in our region.”
This grant will affect those who live within Goodwill of KYOWVA’s nine-county region, including five counties in West Virginia (Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Lincoln, and Mingo) and four in Kentucky (Boyd, Carter, Lawrence, and Martin).
While located in Huntington, Goodwill of KYOWVA offers its services to all. The grant will help support community development services provided to its client population of more than 51% low- to moderate-income individuals who are facing multiple barriers, and 51% or more of this grant will primarily serve those with disabilities.
“On behalf of Truist Foundation, we’re pleased to support Goodwill KYOWVA in their efforts to provide valuable job training and employment opportunities for our most vulnerable citizens,” said Bobby Blakley, West Virginia regional president at Truist. “Goodwill is a great nonprofit partner that does amazing work in the community that aligns with our Truist purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.”