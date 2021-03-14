HUNTINGTON — Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. is once again offering free scheduled home pick-ups of donations.
The offer applies to donors who live within Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia only. Donations also are accepted at all locations Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
Accepted items include clothing, books, electronics, furniture and housewares.
To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact Amy Coleman at 304-751-6399.
Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. is a multi-service agency offering job training, education and job finding skills to people with disabilities or other disadvantaging conditions as well as individual, family and group counseling; consumer credit counseling services and cardboard and electronic recycling; and industrial and janitorial contract services.
Revenue from the sale of donated goods in 10 retail stores in West Virginia and Kentucky, and online, helps support those services.
To learn more about Goodwill and its services, visit www.goodwillhunting.org.