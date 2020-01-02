HUNTINGTON — Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. will host a “Stuff the Truck” donation drive at the Huntington Mall on Saturday, Jan. 4 for donor convenience in the New Year.
The donation drive will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the front parking area. A large Goodwill box truck will be on-site located near the HomeGoods and Shoe Carnival stores.
Start your new year off right by getting rid of unused items, and help your community at the same time.
At Goodwill, the value of used goods is turned into job training and placement services for people in the community. The sales donations at stores fund programs that help put local people back on the path to employment success.