Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. hosts the 6th annual Walking Dead & Zombie Run 5K Virtual Race through Oct. 31. All proceeds will go toward Goodwill’s Coats for Kids program, which with financial assistance will be able to purchase brand new coats, gloves, hats and shoes for area youth in need.
The course will be determined by each racer at their own pace and can be completed at any location — indoors, outdoors, or even on a treadmill. Set a personalized goal to complete the race distance while remaining socially distant. While virtual, the race will be as interactive as possible, with participants having access to an active leaderboard throughout the duration of the process.
Racers will receive a downloadable bib via the virtual hosting site, and will be mailed a T-shirt and medal for participating.
Participants who choose to walk or run at night are encouraged to be both safe and spooky — dress in zombie apparel and glow-in-the-dark accessories. Show off by sharing photos using #walkingdeadzombierun5k on social media.
Register at https://bit.ly/2HdaLhW. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/GoodwillKYOWVARunningDead