There is something about August and "back to school" that leaves me inspired to gather quick and delicious recipes. Growing up, my mom would often make us pies on special occasions and sometimes after a great Sunday dinner. August and early September days when school was starting back up, I knew the days of long pie making prep work would be out of the question.
With four kids all in school, our house was bustling with individual agendas, deadlines, and school book fees crowding out any free time to think of some kind of dessert. It was a rare thing for her to buy any processed snacks. Most of the time Dad would sneak in a few things here and there if he was heading to the store. If only she knew how simple this cherry cheese tart was, I'm sure she would've splurged on such a lightning-fast and tasty snack. It's my alternative to making pie crusts and the prep and wait time is almost as quick as going to the store to purchase a boxed snack.
This recipe can handle any fruit, whether it's frozen or fresh. I just happened to see the cherries and knew they'd be devoured pretty quickly offering nothing to waste. Plus, their deep ruby red hue made me swoon. I hoped the camera would pick up on the rich color and it would translate into the decadent deliciousness it really was. The photo of this also displays how very elegant this dessert is. The taste mirrors its beauty.
Cherry Cheese Tart
1 prepared pie crust
1 cup pitted cherries
1/2 cup sugar
1/3 cup cream cheese, cut into small pieces
1 egg, beaten
1 teaspoon sugar
Place the prepared pie crust on a piece of parchment paper. Pile on the cherries, dot with cheese and sprinkle with half the sugar. Fold the crust inward. Brush the crust with the beaten egg, then top with 1 teaspoon sugar. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes.
Serve.
Janet McCormick is the author of "10-Minute Meals" and owner of Let's Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.