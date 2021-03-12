The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Screen-Shot-2021-03-09-at-2.03.45-PM-1653x911-d02a9621-8229-4fa4-b05e-5c2045be92af.jpg

The new West Virginia Vacation Guide is a special edition celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of John Denver’s 'Take Me Home, Country Roads.'

 Courtesy of the WV Governor's Office

CHARLESTON (AP) — This year's West Virginia Vacation Guide celebrates the 50th anniversary of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads," Gov. Jim Justice's office said.

Justice unveiled the new guide on Thursday, dedicated to promoting Almost Heaven, West Virginia. The guide highlights the four seasons, outdoor activities and small mountain towns, Justice said.

"I've been saying it since the first day I took office: John Denver surely got it right when he coined 'Almost Heaven, West Virginia,'" Justice said. "The song is a perfect love letter to our great state, and one that so many know by heart."

Work on the guide had already started before the coronavirus pandemic, but as new travel trends showed a desire for road trips, outdoor recreation and small towns after COVID-19 emerged, the focus shifted slightly, Justice's office said in a news release.

To request a copy of the guide, visit WVtourism.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.