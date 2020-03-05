HUNTINGTON — Contemporary Christian rock band Casting Crowns began as youth worship group in Florida in 1999. By that time, Christian rock music had come a long way.
Christian rock has become a real force on radio and in album sales. Casting Crowns made progress as a band in Florida before making the move to Georgia, where they are still based. The band caught a break when one of their early albums landed in the hands of Mark Miller, lead singer of the country band Sawyer Brown.
Sawyer Brown had a good run in the 1980s and 1990s, winning the long-defunct music talent TV show “Star Search” and going on to record 18 albums and release three Number 1 singles. As Sawyer Brown’s run settled down as the new century arrived, Miller was concentrating on building up his new record label, Beach Street Records. The label’s first signing was Casting Crowns, and the band’s first album produced the single “Voice of Truth,” which spent an impressive 13 weeks at Number 1 on the Christian music charts.
Casting Crowns would continue recording new music and garnering Number 1 hits on the charts on a regular basis. They won the Dove Award for Artist of the Year in 2010.
The band continues to tour on certain days during the week so they can still do full-time ministry at their respective churches in Georgia. The members of the group include Josh Mix on guitar, Juan DeVevo on guitar and vocals, Melodee DeVevo on violin and vocals, Megan Garrett on piano and vocals, Mark Hall on lead vocals, Chris Huffman on bass and Brian Scoggin on drums.
Still on the Beach Street Records label after all these years, Casting Crowns’ latest album is called “Only Jesus.” Their current tour includes New Jersey, Indiana, Michigan, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, Illinois, Missouri, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kansas, Wisconsin and here in the Tri-State.
On Tuesday, March 10, Casting Crowns will perform at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. The concert begins at 7 p.m., and tickets range from $26 to $50. Visit bigsandyarena.com or call 304-696-5990 ext 3503.
Opening up the concert is gospel singer and author Matthew West. Hailing from Illinois, West has been nominated for five Grammy Awards over the years and has won the Dove Award for Songwriter of the Year. He has written more than 130 songs, many of which have been recorded by groups such as Rascal Flatts, Michael W. Smith, Scotty McCreery, Amy Grant and more. Songwriting is how West became connected with Casting Crowns as he wrote the band’s latest single, “Nobody.”
As far as West’s ministry goes, it can be found in the multimedia gathering known as popwe.org. There, the theme is “Craft-Share-Live.” The website brings fellow Christians together to learn how to craft their stories about real life, good and bad, about how their faith lifted them up, and it then gives everyone a platform to share their story with others.
Casting Crowns can be found on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Youtube and more. For more information, visit castingcrowns.com and matthewwest.com.